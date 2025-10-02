US Stocks Waver As Shutdown Begins

US stocks rose on Wednesday after the government entered its first shutdown in seven years, putting hundreds of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in output at risk. Meanwhile, key ADP jobs data showed private payrolls declined in September, widely missing estimates.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.2 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased 0.3 per cent after beginning the session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was roughly flat. The major gauges turned positive after a sluggish morning and after stocks closed out-their strongest third quarter since 2020 on Tuesday.

Wall Street largely shrugged off the expected economic impact of the government shutdown. The longer it lasts, the greater the likely hit to growth, as the fallout reaches the businesses that rely on the federal government’s daily output.

The shutdown comes at a potentially perilous time for the economy, as the ADP’s monthly employment report — in especially high focus Wednesday — showed private payrolls unexpectedly declined last month. The private sector lost 32,000 jobs, the report said, missing expectations for a gain of over 50,000.

Meanwhile, federal agencies will now implement contingency plans and send hundreds of thousands of workers home, amid warnings from President Trump that “a lot” of firings are to come. Markets are watching the developments closely. Among the agencies whose work is set to be frozen is the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which gathers and reports economic data key to Federal Reserve policy decisions.

The BLS is set to release the September jobs report on Friday. But the nonfarm payrolls update is likely to be delayed, as BLS plans to “completely cease operations” with just one full-time employee kept in post. The shutdown isn’t the only Trump policy push in focus on Wednesday, which marks the promised implementation of 100 per cent tariffs on a range of pharmaceutical products and 25 per cent duties on heavy-duty trucks.