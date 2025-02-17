US Stocks Waver As Investors Weigh Trump’s Tariff Decisions

Share

US stocks were little changed on Friday with the S&P 500 a stone’s throw away from a fresh record to cap a busy week of tariff hikes, inflation updates, and retail sales data which fell short of estimates.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) hovered near the flaltine while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was little changed.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.3% after Thursday’s sharp gains Retail sales booked their biggest monthly drop in a year, down 0.9 per cent in January — significantly below the 0.9 per cent expected.

The report out Friday wrapped up a week of key data, with inflation top of mind after two hot readings dragged on hopes for interest rate cuts.

Markets are taking a pause for more thought about this week’s fast-moving stream of policy shifts from President Donald Trump.

These ranged from 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum to Ukraine peace talks with Russia to a review of CHIPS Act terms for projects.

But stocks are still on track for solid weekly wins, having jumped on Thursday as Wall Street welcomed a delay in implementation of reciprocal tariffs.

The S&P 500 is now eyeing a fresh all-time high after closing just shy of the 6,118.71 record. Among Friday’s big stock movers, Airbnb (ABNB) shares jumped after the travel company beat analyst expectations.

GameStop (GME) shares popped amid speculation the games retailer will move into bitcoin. On Friday, Moderna (MRNA) posted a bigger-than-expected earnings loss, sending down shares of the struggling vaccine maker.

