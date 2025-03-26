US Stocks Waver As Investors Eye Trump’s Tariff Shifts

Share

US stocks wavered on Tuesday after a solid day in the green for the major gauges and as investors weighed whether President Trump would temper his plans for upcoming tariffs.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) hovered near the flatline while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell more than 0.1 per cent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose slightly. Uncertainty about the scope of Trump’s upcoming tariffs has investors treading carefully.

Stocks soared on Monday amid signs the administration could scale back reciprocal duties due on April 2, with the president saying he “may give a lot of countries breaks.”

At the same time, though, Trump said fresh tariffs on the pharmaceutical and auto sectors are coming in the “near future.”

And in another abrupt salvo, Trump on Monday said the US would impose a “secondary tariff” on any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela. Meanwhile, worries about a risk of US recession persist as fears of tariffs and federal layoffs make headlines.

Investors looking for fresh data on the economy’s health will get readings on consumer confidence and February’s new home sales later Tuesday. In individual movers, Tesla (TSLA) looked to build on Monday’s 12 per cent surge but wavered in afternoon trading.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

