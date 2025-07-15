US Stocks Waver Amid Tariff Threats As Bitcoin Touches Latest Record

US stocks rose modestly on Monday as Wall Street braced for a turbulent week, as renewed trade tensions injected uncertainty ahead of a key inflation report and the first wave of second quarter earnings.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) drifted just above the flat line, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added about 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spiked to above $122,000 for the first time as investors greeted the open of Congress’s “Crypto Week,” but the asset dropped back below $120,000 later in the day.

Stocks with crypto ties also rallied as the House of Representatives weighs three key pieces of crypto-related legislation. Earlier in the day, investors showed a diminished appetite for risk after President Trump said Saturday that the US will impose 30 per cent tariffs on goods from the EU and Mexico from Aug.

1. The increased pressure on key US trading partners is testing the market’s previous resilience in the face of escalating tariff tensions. Faith in the idea that Trump will back off from threatened hikes helped lift stocks to all-time highs last week.