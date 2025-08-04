US Stocks Tank As Market Confidence Cracks Under Trump Tariffs, Weak Jobs Data

US stocks sank on Friday after President Trump officially hit virtually every US trading partner with sweep – ing tariff hikes and the July jobs report showed signs of a labor market slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell more than 500 points, or about 1.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped roughly 1.6 per cent.

The techheavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) sank around 2.2 per cent. All three major averages notched weekly declines of more than two per cent.

The retreat in stocks came as the July jobs report released Friday morning showed weaker-thananticipated jobs growth, with the economy adding some 73,000 jobs, versus 104,000 expected.

The prior two readings were also revised down sharply, indicating the labor market has been slowing down over the past three months. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2 per cent.

President Trump said he will fire the Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner following the July report, accusing her of manipulating prints for political purposes.

The surprise cracks in the labor market will be closely watched by the Federal Reserve, whose preferred inflation gauge on Thursday showed signs of increasing price pressures.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury (^TNX) dived following the jobs data as traders ramped up bets on interest rate cuts this year.

Meanwhile, markets assessed the reshaped US trade landscape after Trump on Thursday hit dozens of countries — including crucial partners Taiwan and India — with steep new tariffs.

His executive order formally authorized a hike in levies on Canada to 35 per cent, to go into effect on Friday. Most of the other “reciprocal” rates range from 15 per cent to 40% (though the baseline remains 10%) and will be implemented in seven days.

The White House also confirmed details of trade agreements negotiated by some trading partners before the Aug. 1 deadline for “Liberation Day” tariffs to hit.

But Trump said the implementation of the hiked levies will be pushed back by seven days, opening up scope for more talks.

Also dragging on spirits was disappointment over Amazon’s (AMZN) earnings released late Thursday. The performance of its AWS cloud unit failed to live up to lofty expectations set by rivals Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), sending the stock tumbling.

But Apple (AAPL) shares declined despite results that beat expectations, boosted by surprisingly strong iPhone sales.