US Stocks Tank As Inflation Fears, Tariffs Spark Tech Sell-Off

US stocks fell sharply on Friday as Wall Street grappled with President Trump’s escalating trade war and weighed signs of reinvigorated inflation pressures as consumer sentiment plummets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gave up 1.6 per cent, or over 700 points, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell two per cent. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dropped 2.7 per cent as tech stocks led the declines.

The major averages fell on Friday after the release of a hotter-than-expected Personal Consumption Expenditures index reading, which includes the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge of “core” PCE.

The reading showed prices increased more than expected last month, rising 0.4 per cent month over month and 2.8 per cent year over year, continuing a stubborn plateau on the path to the Fed’s two per cent target.

Meanwhile, US consumer sentiment in March plummeted to its lowest level since November 2022. The latest reading from the University of Michigan came in at 57, down from a 64.7 reading in the prior month, as consumers fretted about inflation and broader economy, perhaps most notably in the labor market.

The market sank to session lows in afternoon trading after President Trump indicated he spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for the first time since his election, though Trump did not indicate that tariffs against the country would be walked back.

Stocks have had a roller coaster week, starting off on a high on hopes that Trump would temper his tariff plans and then abruptly diving beginning on Wednesday upon news of new duties on auto imports.

Markets continued to slide Thursday as Wall Street digested Trump’s 25 per cent levies on foreign cars along with more hawkish comments on what lies ahead in the trade war. April 2, the date when broad reciprocal tariffs are set to take effect, is looming large.

