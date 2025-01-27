US Stocks Stall As Investors Weigh Earnings, Trump On China

Share

US stocks struggled on Friday to pick up on the recent rally as investors filtered through the latest batch of earnings and weighed Donald Trump’s hints at a softer stance on China tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped below the flat line after the index hit its first record high of 2025 on Thursday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked down 0.1 per cent. President Trump’s call at Davos for cuts to US interest rates, oil prices, and taxes spurred investor optimism for his policies, buoying stocks.

The major gauges are set to end the holiday-shortened week with gains above two per cent, demonstrating the power of Trump’s comments even as Wall Street questions his ability to execute the changes.

On Thursday, Trump said he’d “rather not” impose tariffs on China — a softening in stance that eased some fears over the potential for a trade war. Chinese stocks (000300. SS) rose after the remarks in a Fox interview.

Spirits this week also received a boost from a strong start to earnings season. But a key test is looming with Big Tech’s big players set to report results next week.

Meanwhile, Boeing (BA) shares fell one per cent after the jet maker said it expects to book a $3.5 billion quarterly loss thanks to strikes and layoffs.

And shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) popped on news that its latest weight-loss product delivered favorable results, similar to the company’s blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.

Elsewhere in markets, oil (CL=F, BZ=F) prices slid, on track for a weekly loss after riding the Trump roller-coaster.

Investors were assessing not just the China shift but also the president’s demand that OPEC bring down the cost of crude. Gold (GC=F) closed in on a record high as the dollar (DXY.NYB) pulled back, making the metal cheaper.

Preliminary readings on US manufacturing activity in January marked a sevenmonth high, according to new data Friday.

The company survey indicated expansion with a reading of 50.1, a favorable signal for the economy ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

