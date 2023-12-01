US Stocks Split As Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Cools

US stocks were mixed on Thursday morning, on track for their best month this year as investors continued to bet on interest rate cuts after a key reading on consumer inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) paced gains with a jump of about 0.7 per cent, or about 250 points, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped 0.1 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.6 per cent.

The stock gauges head into the last day of November trading with fresh 2023 closing highs within reach. That comes after a monster rally powered by optimism that the Federal Reserve is done with hiking interest rates. Stocks were buoyed by Thursday’s release of the PCE index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, which came in line with expectations.

The print could add more fuel to the notion that the Fed is done with hiking this cycle and may cut rates sooner than thought. Thursday also brought a surprise November drop in euro zone inflation to 2.4 per cent, seen as challenging the European Central Bank’s stance that price growth is stubborn.