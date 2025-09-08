US Stocks Slip After Jobs Report Shows Dramatic Slowdown

US stocks reversed course sharply on Friday as investors took in a softerthan-expected jobs report, with imminent interest-rate cuts seen as certain after this week’s run of weak labor data. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.4%, backing off the all-time closing high hit on Thursday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost 0.5 per cent.

The techheavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid roughly 0.2 per cent. The declines mark a pullback from sizable gains earlier in the session. The US economy added just 22,000 jobs in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was far short of expectations for 75,000 and adds more evidence to the narrative of a dramatically slowing US labor market.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.3 per cent, compared with 4.2 per cent the previous month. Revisions to data from July and June in Friday’s report suggest that over the last three months, the US economy has created fewer than 30,000 new jobs. The revisions also showed a negative print in June, the first labor market shrinkage since 2020.

The jobs report, the first since President Trump fired the head of the BLS, capped a week of data showing cracks in the labor market. That has fed Wall Street’s certainty that a rate cut is coming at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting.

Traders are now pricing in a 100 per cent chance of a reduction, and bets are rising on a “jumbo,” 50-basis-point cut. Treasury yields sank following the report, with the 30-year yield (^TYX) falling below 4.79 per cent after nearing five per cent earlier in the week. The benchmark 10- year yield (^TNX) dropped to 4.07 per cent, its lowest since April. After the release, Trump voiced.