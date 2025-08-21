US Stocks Slide As Tech Slips Amid Rate-Cut Uncertainty

US stocks mostly slid on Wednesday, continuing a bruising stretch for tech stocks as investors weighed the latest retail earnings and assessed Federal Reserve minutes for clues on interest-rate cuts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) closed slightly higher, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped 0.2 per cent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the losses, declining about 0.7 per cent. The Nasdaq had been down nearly two per cent earlier in the session before recovering. After a nearly 10 per cent drop on Tuesday, Palantir (PLTR) fell another one per cent in afternoon trade after slipping as much as 9% earlier in the day.

The tech-led sell-off has put markets on edge, as investors rotate out of riskier stocks into previously lagging sectors amid concerns about the AI boom’s staying power.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s release of minutes from the Fed’s July meeting showed the two policymakers who voted against the decision to leave rates unchanged appeared largely alone in that opinion. Investors are eager for a sense of where policymakers stand on interest rate cuts after economic data this month revealed they face a tricky dilemma between a weakening labor market and stubborn inflation.