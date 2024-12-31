US Stocks Sink To Start Final Trading Week Of 2024

Share

4U S stocks fell on Monday, with the woes of the three major indexes continuing in the final week of the year as an otherwise strong 2024 comes to a close.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC), the techheavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were all off by about 0.7 per cent.

Stocks moved lower as the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) retreated from a seven-month high to hover near 4.55 per cent. Stocks closed out last week with a Friday slide from Big Tech names like Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA), with the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.5 per cent and the S&P 500 down over one per cent.

The highly anticipated “Santa Claus” rally, which is statistically one of the most consistent seven-day positive stretches of the year for the S&P 500, has flopped thus far.

Since 1950, the S&P 500 has risen 1.3 per cent during the seven trading days beginning Dec. 24, well above the typical sevenday average of 0.3 per cent, according to LPL Financial chief technical strategist Adam Turnquist. In the current period, the S&P 500 is down nearly one per cent.

