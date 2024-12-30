US Stocks Sink As Nvidia, Tesla Lead Big Tech Slide

Share

US stocks headed into afternoon trading on a downbeat note as Wall Street slogged to the finish of a largely triumphant year.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) lost 1.2 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) shed 1.6 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gave up 0.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) hovered near seven month highs around 4.6 per cent. After stacking impressive gains this year, some of the biggest names in tech are losing ground as investors take profits, rebalance their portfolios, or reassess their lofty valuations.

Tesla (TSLA) on Friday lost more than four per cent. Nvidia (NVDA) gave up close to three per cent, while Amazon (AMZN) decreased by 2.5 per cent. Wall Street has just three trading days remaining in a 2024 full of big gains, but markets have been unable to mount a “Santa Claus” rally into the end of the year.

Markets have largely digested the year’s remaining key economic data points, and investors are now turning their attention to two big themes for the coming year: the Federal Reserve’s path for interest rates and the implications of Donald Trump’s ascent back to the White House.

On the former, stocks have largely taken in stride the Fed’s plans to scale back rate cuts next year after an initial plunge last week.

Bets have now shifted squarely to May as the next meeting at which the Fed will slash interest rates, as it continues to grapple with stubborn inflation while keeping a close eye on a cooling labor market.

