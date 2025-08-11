US Stocks Rise As Wall Street Eyes Trump Moves On Fed

US stocks rose on Friday as Wall Street assessed President Trump’s nomination of Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and took in his new regime of sweeping tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.6 per cent, and the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.8 per cent, hovering near all-time highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) climbed nearly one per cent, on pace to set a second record close in a row.

All three major averages were on track to close out the week with gains. Gold futures (GC=F) in New York retreated from record highs on Friday after the White House said it would soon issue an executive order “clarifying misinformation about the tariffing of gold bars” on the heels of reports indicating they were not exempt from tariffs on Swiss imports. Stocks were mixed on Thursday as Trump’s deadline for countries to strike tariff deals expired, setting in motion higher duties on dozens of countries worldwide.

The indexes trimmed earlier losses following Trump’s nomination of Stephen Miran, current chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors, to serve on the Fed board. Miran’s nomination must pass Senate approval, and it’s unclear how long that might take with lawmakers on August recess. Trump’s decision on Miran also underscored his search for the next Fed chair.

He has talked up the “two Kevins” — current economic adviser Hassett and former Fed governor Warsh — and a report on Thursday said current governor Christopher Waller is seen as the favorite by Trump’s team. Amid all the jockeying, about 90 per cent of bets are on the current Fed to cut rates in September.

Last week was a bumpy ride for Wall Street. Monday opened with markets recovering from a disappointing slew of job data that stoked fears of broader economic troubles and led to increased rate cut bets. Corporate earnings and the question of how companies like Apple(AAPL) might weather Trump’s latest tariffs largely drove investor sentiment throughout the week.