US Stocks Rise As Tech Leads Rally

US stocks mostly rose on Tuesday, with tech stocks leading a rally after the latest consumer inflation report revealed easing prices in April amid continued euphoria over the US-China trade truce.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.7 per cent, and is now in the green on the year in a stunning turnaround just more than a month after it had plunged to 2025 lows amid President Trump’s whipsawing tariff moves.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pushed up about 1.8 per cent after entering a new bull market in the prior session.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slid 0.6 per cent, weighed down by a sharp 18 per cent fall in shares of key component UnitedHealth (UNH). Nvidia (NVDA) powered the tech-led rally as a flurry of trade news bolstered prospects for the AI chip giant.

The company once again crossed a $3 trillion market cap during Tuesday’s trading session as shares added almost six per cent.

Other “Magnificent 7” megacaps also continued surging, with Tesla (TSLA) up about five per cent and Meta (META) up almost three per cent.

April’s Consumer Price Index, released on Tuesday morning, showed the slowest annual rate of inflation since 2021, with no signs of immediate price hikes after back-and-forth implementation of Trump’s tariffs throughout the month.

While the brunt of the tariffs’ impact likely won’t be seen for some time, bond traders are watching the consumer inflation print for clues to the Federal Reserve’s path for interest rates.

Markets are pricing in the first 0.25 per cent rate cut in September, compared with previous expectations for June. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) jumped on Tuesday, hitting its highest levels in over a month around 4.5 per cent.

