US Stocks Rise As Oracle Surges, PPI Inflation Bolsters Fed Rate Cut Hopes

US stocks were mixed on Wednesday as Oracle’s (ORCL) blowout revenue forecast lifted AI hopes. Meanwhile, wholesale inflation unexpectedly declined last month, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates next week.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) climbed 0.2 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.1 per cent on the heels of record closing highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), which includes fewer tech stocks, fell 0.6%. Oracle stunned Wall Street as its CEO said its cloud revenue will skyrocket thanks to a big jump in bookings from the “who’s who of AI.”

Its shares jumped over 40 per cent Wednesday despite a quarterly earnings miss amid optimism that the AI infrastructure build-out — seen as fueling stock gains — is finally picking up pace. Elsewhere, a reading on wholesale inflation came in much cooler than expected, showing producer prices actually declined on a month-overmonth basis vs. expectations for a 0.3 per cent increase.

Year over year, the Producer Price Index is up 2.6 per cent, also lower than expectations for 3.3 per cent. The data sets the stage for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) release on Thursday, the last clue to price pressures before the Fed’s policy meeting next week.

Markets have been more focused on labor market data, however, to gauge the Fed’s next move. A revision to US job numbers on Tuesday confirmed weakness in that market, cementing the conviction that a September rate cut is coming and stoking a rally in stocks.

Fed governor Lisa Cook is likely to take part in that Fed rate decision next week, after a judge blocked President Trump from removing her amid allegations of mortgage fraud. Trump has targeted Cook in pursuit of lower interest rates. On the trade front, Trump has urged the EU to join the US in imposing new 100 per cent tariffs on India and China, media reports said.

The tariff hikes are meant to push Russia — President Putin in particular — to participate in talks on the Ukraine war. Tensions in the region are rising after NATO member Poland shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace. Meanwhile, in corporate earnings, GameStop (GME) shares jumped after the company reported an over 20 per cent rise in quarterly revenue.