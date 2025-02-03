US Stocks Rise As Investors Embrace Apple Earnings

Share

US stocks rose on Friday after solid earnings from Apple (AAPL) and as the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge matched expectations. Investors also braced for a looming tariff deadline.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) climbed 1.3 per cent, with spirits getting a boost from solid tech earnings.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) moved up roughly 0.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased 0.1 per cent, both adding to Thursday’s gains.

Shares in Apple gained during afternoon trading after the megacap posted a first quarter profit beat. While quarterly iPhone and China sales fell short, investors took an upbeat outlook for revenue as a sign of future recovery.

The Nasdaq is headed for a small weekly loss, thanks to the tech rout sparked by DeepSeek, while the S&P 500 and the Dow are track for gains amid a strong start to earnings season.

Meanwhile, a volatile January marked by President Donald Trump’s early days in office looks set to bring monthly wins for the major gauges, with the Dow eyeing a jump of over five per cent.

Trump on Thursday doubled down on a threat to impose a first round of 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Feb. 1. The looming Saturday deadline has revived worries about the impact on the economy from a clampdown on the US’s biggest trading partners.

On social media, Trump also warned BRICS countries that they will face 100 per cent tariffs if they replace the dollar with their own joint currency or another.

The dollar (DX-Y.NYB) rose, headed for its best week since November. The lack of clarity over tariffs has left Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in wait-and-see mode, with the potential for tariffs to inflame inflation in focus.

That put the spotlight on a fresh reading of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index.

The “core” PCE reading, which strips out food and energy, rose 2.8 per cent year over year in December, meeting economist estimates. Wall Street traders continue to wager that the Fed’s first rate cut of the year won’t arrive until at least June, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

