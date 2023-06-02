New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
Us Stocks Rise As House Passes Debt Deal

Stocks popped yesterday after the House passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling late Wednesday evening. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.04 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) popped 0.58 per cent, or 191 points. The technology- heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was 1.37 per cent higher.

A looming U.S. debt default, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned could come as soon as Monday, had begun to weigh on markets over the last week. But with the House passing the bill in a resounding 314-117 vote, investors will now await action in the Senate.

“The deadline to raise the debt ceiling is rapidly approaching, and the likelihood of triggering a negative market reaction with severe economic consequences will only increase as we approach the precipice,” Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolten said in a statement after the House vote.

“We call on the Senate to eliminate the threat of a default by passing this bipartisan bill as soon as possible,” he added. The artificial intelligence hype train that has been driving a rally in the Nasdaq since Nvidia’s (NVDA) blowout earnings report last week hit a speed bump after the close on Wednesday.

C3.ai (AI) tumbled 13 per cent on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected full-year revenue guidance.

