US Stocks Remain Steady As Fed Holds Rates

US stocks remained higher on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, while the central bank also raised its forecast for inflation, cut its forecast for economic growth, and kept interest rate cut projections uchanged for this year as the economy deals with the uncertainty of tariff risks this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was up about 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose about 0.6 per cent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the gains with a rise of more than 0.9 per cent following Wednesday’s announcement as the major gauges looked to recover from another sell-off on Tuesday.

Investors will now look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to provide a catalyst as stocks attempt to recover from their recent sharp sell-off.

With rate cuts seen as off the table for March, the focus was on the “dot plot” — where Fed officials think rates will move next — and on Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to set expectations for future easing.

