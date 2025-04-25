US Stocks Rally With Big Tech Leading Way

Share

US stocks rallied on Thursday, with Big Tech leading the way as investors digested mixed signals from President Trump and his top advisers on tariffs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 1 per cent.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 1.8 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose nearly 2.5 per cent.

The “Magnificent Seven” megacap stocks all gained. Investors’ expectations of a Fed rate cut increased on Thursday after Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said policymakers could move forward with a cut in June if the economic data is clear and convincing by then.

The S&P 500 was on pace for its third day of gains after rallying over four per cent in the last two sessions, boosted in large part by tariff-talk optimism.

On Wednesday, stocks rallied as the US floated slashing China tariffs, though the stock surge eased when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said there has been “no unilateral offer from the president to deescalate” the trade war with China.

Meanwhile, China stood defiant as the US eased its rhetoric, demanding that the US eliminate all tariffs and denying that any talks have taken place between the nations.

