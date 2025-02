Share

US stocks moved higher on Thursday after President Donald Trump said he plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs later in the day.

Meanwhile, investors digested another report that suggested inflation is once again heating up.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 0.3%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) put on 0.6% after closing lower on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose more than one per cent as Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) gained.

