New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. US Stocks Little…

US Stocks Little Changed With Trump Tariffs, Rate Cuts In Focus

US stocks were lower on Wednesday as investors absorbed a report that President-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to pave the way for proposed tariffs.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed “many” officials supported a gradual pace of interest rate cuts in 2025.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC), the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), and the Dow Jones In – dustrial Average (^DJI) were all up less than 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) hovered at 4.7 per cent.

Trump is looking to the emergency powers to provide a legal basis for his proposed hefty and wide-ranging tariffs, CNN reported.

The news jolted markets already on guard for Trump surprises as Inauguration Day nears, bracing for a wave of policy moves and executive orders.

Investors are keeping a close eye on prospects for the economy as they gauge shifts in the chances of slower interest-rate cuts this year

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Presco Unveils N100bn Bond Issuance Amid Market Resurgence
Read Next

FG Must Carry Out Public Inquest Into Abuja, Ibadan, Anambra Stampedes’
Share
Copy Link
×