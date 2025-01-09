US Stocks Little Changed With Trump Tariffs, Rate Cuts In Focus

Share

US stocks were lower on Wednesday as investors absorbed a report that President-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to pave the way for proposed tariffs.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed “many” officials supported a gradual pace of interest rate cuts in 2025.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC), the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), and the Dow Jones In – dustrial Average (^DJI) were all up less than 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) hovered at 4.7 per cent.

Trump is looking to the emergency powers to provide a legal basis for his proposed hefty and wide-ranging tariffs, CNN reported.

The news jolted markets already on guard for Trump surprises as Inauguration Day nears, bracing for a wave of policy moves and executive orders.

Investors are keeping a close eye on prospects for the economy as they gauge shifts in the chances of slower interest-rate cuts this year

