US Stocks Hit Record Highs As Jobs Bolster Fed Wagers

The world’s biggest stock market headed toward alltime highs after US jobs data spurred bets on a December Federal Reserve rate cut. Equities extended this week’s advance, with the S&P 500 set for its 57th closing record in 2024.

This year’s surge is now approaching 30 per cent, putting the American benchmark on pace for its best annual return since 2019. Shorter-dated Treasuries — which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves — outperformed the rest of the curve.

Swap traders priced in about 20 basis points worth of easing at the Fed’s December meeting. US hiring picked up in November and the unemployment rate edged mildly higher, pointing to a moderating labor market rather than one that’s significantly deteriorating.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, traders needed a reassuring jobs report — and that’s essentially what they’ve got. “Investors want to feel that the jobs market is on solid footing,” he said.

“A dip in the unemployment rate would have been a nice touch, but nevertheless this should reassure investors that the labor market isn’t teetering on a cliff.

The market still favors a rate cut from the Fed later this month, and this report may not change that expectation,” he added. While the latest snapshot of the labor market nudged the Fed closer to lowering rates again, it didn’t quite seal the deal — with a key inflation report due next week.

“We still need to pass the ‘inflation check’ before we can be confident December is close to a lock,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent to around 6,090. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.9 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.1 per cent. Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. climbed as TikTok’s Chinese parent company faces a ban in the US if it doesn’t meet a deadline to sell the app. Nvidia Corp.

weighed on chipmakers, with Qualcomm Inc. also down as Apple Inc. prepares a modem rollout that will replace components from its longtime partner.

