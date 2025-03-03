US Stocks Head For Worst Week Since 2023 As Stocks Lose Steam

Share

US stocks lost ground Friday following a key inflation reading that largely met expectations and as fresh tariff threats added to uncertainty over Big Tech prospects.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) shed 0.1 per cent, while the techheavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down about 0.3 per cent after suffering a Nvidia-led (NVDA) sell-off on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was little changed. All the major averages backtracked in the afternoon session, giving up earlier gains. The Nasdaq was poised to register its worst week since 2023, highlighting the sudden downward shift.

Markets are wrapping up February trading facing sharp weekly and monthly losses after suffering the buffets of tariff moves. The Nasdaq is on track to fall over 5% in February, while the S&P 500 and Dow are eyeing drops of around 3%.

Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P has seen daily drops of over 1% on three trading days this week. The January reading of Personal Consumption Expenditures index did its part to soothe some anxiety after recent data revived concerns about a slowdown in the economy and an uptick in inflation.

Annual “core” PCE — which strips out food and energy prices and is the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation — cooled to 2.6%, matching expectations. But consumer spending fell 0.2 per cent last month, the data showed.

That undershot economist forecasts of a 0.1 per cent rise and compared with a gain of 0.8 per cent in December.

Meanwhile, investors reeling from President Trump’s fast-paced trade policy overhaul had to grapple with fresh tensions after China vowed to respond with “all necessary measures.”

Beijing’s threat came after Trump said an extra 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports would take hold on Tuesday. He has also pledged to follow through on new duties on Mexico and Canada, and to impose tariffs on the EU.

Also, the sell-off in bitcoin (BTC-USD) deepened as the token sank seven per cent to its lowest level since November. The cryptocurrency has dropped 25 per cent from its record high amid a broader crypto rout.

