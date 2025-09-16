US Stocks Extend Record Streak As Fed Decision Nears

US stocks touched new highs yesterday as US-China trade talks unfolded in Madrid and investors awaited a pivotal Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose nearly 0.5 per cent to close above 6,600 for the first time.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) jumped roughly 0.9 per cent to notch its sixth consecutive record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged up more than 0.1 per cent. The major US stock indexes are coming off a strong week in which the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 saw their best weekly showings since early August, while the Dow snapped a two week losing streak.

Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting Wednesday, with traders pricing in a 96 per cent chance of a quarter-point reduction and four per cent odds of a jumbo rate cut as of Monday midday. An easing could provide another tailwind for stocks, particularly as AI enthusiasm continues to drive market sentiment.

Traders will also be watching whether Stephen Miran is sworn in as a Fed governor in time to participate in this week’s FOMC vote. Meanwhile, US and Chinese officials also met for another round of highstakes trade talks in Madrid on Monday amid their ongoing trade war.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the countries agreed on a framework for a TikTok deal ahead of a US ban set to go into effect Sept. 17. Shares of Oracle (ORCL), the software giant that is reportedly a contender to buy the social media app, jumped.

Elsewhere, Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock fell fractionally, appearing to shake off news that a preliminary probe in China found the AI chipmaker had violated the country’s antitrust laws. Tesla (TSLA) stock jumped more than three per cent to turn positive for the year after news broke that CEO Elon Musk had purchased $1 billion worth of shares.