February 7, 2025
US Stocks Edge Higher With Amazon Set To Highlight Earnings Rush

US stocks were mixed on Thursday in anticipation of Amazon’s (AMZN) quarterly results, as investors assessed the earnings season so far and eyed President Donald Trump’s fast-moving policy overhaul.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) nudged up around 0.2 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose slightly on the heels of two winning days in a row for the major gauges.

The tariff jitters that shook stocks earlier in the week may have eased, but markets are tracking incoming earnings for any company warnings. At the same time, tech and chip-related results are being scrutinized for signals about the strength of AI demand.

Investors are keenly awaiting Amazon’s quarterly report due after the bell, following Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) cloud sales flop.

The report will further test the view that Big Tech plans to keep spending big in AI after disappointing results from chip makers Arm (ARM) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

