US Stocks: Dow Slips As S&P 500, Nasdaq Waver Near Latest Records

US stocks fluctuated on Friday, hovering near record highs as signs of strength in the economy provided the buoyancy that Netflix’s (NFLX) earnings report lacked.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) hovered near the flatline.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq trimmed early gains after the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed one-year inflation expectations plunging to 4.4 per cent from five per cent in June.

Stocks were consolidating after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite vaulted to their latest all-time closing highs on Thursday.

Wall Street welcomed economic data which showed little indication that President Trump’s tariffs are affecting consumer spending habits. Netflix’s second quarter results failed to enthuse the market, dragging on the stock.

The streaming giant kicked off Big Tech earnings late Thursday with a wide profit beat and a solid revenue number. But investors likely wanted a bigger boost to full-year guidance to justify a raise on an already lofty valuation, analysts suggested.

Meanwhile, American Express (AXP) strong quarterly results underscored high-end consumers are still spending. The major indexes are set for weekly wins, with this week’s drama involving Trump’s fury with Fed Chair Jerome Powell largely on the back burner.

Powell sent a letter to Trump’s top budget official on Thursday, defending the Fed’s headquarters renovation project for which he has come under fire in recent days.

But already, the focus is turning to who could replace Powell next year and the additional dual mandate that person will face: keeping Trump happy while attempting to maintain the Fed’s independence.