US Stocks Dips As Inflation Makes Little Progress

US stocks dipped Wednesday as investors digested fresh data that showed inflation made little progress toward the Fed’s two per cent target in October.

After clinching record highs on Tuesday, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 0.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was off about 0.1 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down more than one per cent.

The mood is muted in the wind-down to the Thanksgiving holiday, which will see markets shut on Thursday and close early on Friday.

But the Fed is taking the fore again after being eclipsed somewhat by the debate over the impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff plans and Cabinet choices.

The latest reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge showed price increases were flat in October from the prior month, raising questions over whether progress in getting to the central bank’s two per cent goal has stalled.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which strips out food and energy costs and is closely watched by the central bank, rose 0.3 per cent from the prior month during October, in line with Wall Street’s expectations for 0.3 per cent and the reading from September.

Over the prior year, core prices rose 2.8 per cent, in line with Wall Street’s expectations but above the 2.7 per cent seen in September.

