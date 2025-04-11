US Stocks Crash As Markets Crumble On Trump’s Tariff War With China

Share

US stocks tumbled on Thursday, pulling back from the previous day’s historic rally amid concerns that President Trump’s broad trade offensive has become a direct confrontation with China.

The S&P 500 (GSPC) dropped over five per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) tumbled nearly six per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell nearly 1,800 points, or more than 4.5 per cent.

The 10-year Treasury yield, (^TNX) in high focus amid bond market whiplash, fell to around 4.37 per cent.

The major averages sank to session lows after the White House confirmed updated tariff figures released on Thursday brings the total increased levies on Chinese goods to 145 per cent, not 125 per cent as previously stated.

Wall Street has been weighing Trump’s remarkable escalation in the US trade battle with China while pausing levies on many US trading partners.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

