US Stocks Climb As White House Optimistic China Wants Deal

Stocks climbed higher Friday, extending their gains as the White House signaled it’s open to a trade deal with China, as Wall Street wrapped up a wild week. The S&P 500 advanced 1.6 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 600 points, or 1.5 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.6 per cent. Stocks took a leg higher Friday afternoon on comments from the White House that President Donald Trump is “optimistic” China will seek a deal with the US.

This week has been one of the most volatile periods on record for Wall Street. The major averages tumbled Thursday as traders went into risk-off mode, with trade policy uncertainty weighing on sentiment, losing a chunk of the historic gains seen on Wednesday after Trump announced a 90-day reprieve on some of his high “reciprocal” tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell 3.46 per cent on Thursday, while the 30-stock Dow tumbled 1,014.79 points, or 2.5 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day lower by 4.31 per cent.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rallied 9.52 per cent for its third-largest gain in a single day since World War II, while the 30-stock Dow skyrocketed more than 2,900 points.

The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the Vix, earlier in the week spiked above 50 before last hovering near 44. The Trump Administration has opted for a universal tariff rate of 10 per cent — except for China.

Goods from Beijing will see a rate of 145 per cent, a White House official confirmed to CNBC on Thursday. China on Friday retaliated by raising its levies on U.S. products to 125 per cent from 84 per cent.

“Even if the U.S. continues to impose higher tariffs, it will no longer make economic sense and will become a joke in the history of world economy,” the Chinese finance ministry said in a statement, according to a CNBC translation.

Meanwhile, the European Union said its trade representative was flying to Washington on Sunday to “try and sign deals.”

