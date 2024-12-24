US Stocks Climb As Tech Rallies

Share

Stocks climbed on Monday as tech rallied and investors considered the path of interest rates next year after the Fed hinted they would stay higher for longer.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.7 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) rose almost one per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) erased earlier losses to edge almost 0.2 per cent higher.

Semiconductor stocks gained, as shares of chipmakers Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) rose more than three per cent and five per cent, respectively.

Robust gains from social media platform Meta (META) and EV giant Tesla (TSLA) also helped lead the broader market higher.

Wall Street is coming off an upbeat Friday but a downbeat — and volatile — week, with all three major averages up above one per cent Friday but down around two per cent for the week.

The Fed played the part of the Grinch, signaling that it will step back its pace of cutting next year, leading stocks to one of the worst days of the year on Wednesday.

On Friday, however, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, showed further cooling on the inflation front — if still some stickiness.

Still, the lone dissenter of the Fed’s move to cut last week said she voted against cutting rates because “there is more work to do on inflation.”

For now, according to the CME FedWatch tool, investors are betting on the Fed holding rates steady next month. For its subsequent meeting in March, bets are about 50-50 on a cut vs. a hold.

In economic data, US consumer confidence in December tumbled in its largest month-over-month decline since November 2020 amid Americans’ growing uncertainty over the economic outlook in the year ahead.

But overall, this week’s light schedule will provide a bit of a breather and a chance for Wall Street to digest and reflect heading into 2025. Markets will close at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, followed by Wednesday’s Christmas holiday.

