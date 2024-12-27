US Stocks, Bitcoin Slump After Christmas Break

Share

US stocks fell Thursday as trading resumed after the Christmas holiday and Wall Street digested one of the only significant economic data points of the week.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.1 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq (^IXIC) declined 0.1 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also lost around 0.1 per cent.

Tech stocks led the modest declines as the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) climbed past 4.6 per cent. Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTCUSD) slumped, falling below the $96,000 level as volatile trading continued.

Cryptolinked stocks like MicroStrategy (MSTR) tracked the declines. Markets looked to be struggling in a bid to extend the start of the “Santa Claus rally,” which kicked off with a bang on Tuesday. All three major indexes rose around one per cent.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite moved to within striking distance of their records after clawing back gains from a Fed.

