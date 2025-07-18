US Stocks Aim For Records After Strong Retail Sales As Earnings Roll In

US stocks were on pace to notch new record highs yesterday, as Wall Street filtered through a fresh wave of earnings while keeping an eye on President Trump’s campaign to push out Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.4 per cent, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained about 0.5 per cent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) climbed 0.8 per cent on the heels of another record-setting session for tech stocks.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were poised to close at fresh all-time highs as investors navigate a plethora of catalysts, including earnings, economic data, Trump’s tariffs, and the president’s displeasure with the Fed’s stance on interest rates.

Retail sales rebounded in June, an indication that Trump’s tariffs are not significantly impacting consumer spending habits yet. The reading serves as another snapshot of the health of the US consumer, who big banks so far this earnings season say seem to be doing just “fine.”