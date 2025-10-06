US Stock Touches 47,000 As Wall Street Looks To Cap Stellar Week

US stocks were mostly higher on Friday, with the Dow briefly hitting 47,000 for the first time ever, as Wall Street fixated on the promise of artificial intelligence, even as a government shutdown delayed the release of the monthly jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped as much as 1.1 per cent before paring gains, but still on pace for a record close, The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) pared gains to trade just above the flatline, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) erased earlier gains to fall 0.3 per cent as Tesla (TSLA) stock sank.

Wall Street has largely shrugged off the initial stages of the US government shutdown. Its impact was felt in investor circles Friday, as it delayed the release of the data, leaving Wall Street and the Federal Reserve in the dark. In its absence, Wall Street has turned to a bevy of private data that has confirmed the labor market’s sharp slowdown this week.

But even amid the unanswered questions on the health of the US economy, stocks keep rising to new records, largely on the back of continued AI fervor. OpenAI’s valuation climbed to $500 billion, making the company the most valuable startup in the world. On Friday, new AI deals boosted optimism. Hitachi LTD (6501.T) teamed up with OpenAI (OPAI.PVT) on energy projects, while Fujitsu (6501.T) expanded work with Nvidia (NVDA).

Other sectors also continued standout performances — most notably pharma stocks, which by one measure were headed toward their best week in over a decade. Meanwhile, there was no immediate end in sight to the shutdown.

Democrats continue to push for the continuation of healthcare subsidies as a condition of funding the government, while Republicans refuse to negotiate on the issue until the government is back up and running. At the same time, President Trump has continued to ramp up his threats to fire federal workersand defund projects in Democratic-leaning states.