US Stock Slide Deepens With Fed Cut Bets In Focus

US stocks fell for a second day as Trump trades lost steam and investors bet the Federal Reserve will have to slow the pace of policy easing.

The S&P 500 traded near session lows, with tech stocks leading declines. Including losses on Friday, the benchmark has now ceded more than half of the trough-to-peak gains it notched after the US presidential election.

Traders now see just over even odds of a quarter-point cut next month after a report on October retail sales included large upside revisions to the prior month.

As the initial euphoria about Trump’s pro-business agenda begins to fade, investors are coming to terms with the costs of his fiscal plans and their potential to reignite inflation.

“It will come at the expense of potentially larger budget deficits, potentially larger debt and there is also the inflation dimension,” said Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Banque Syz & Co.

“There’s been a realization that there is a price to pay for this.” The S&P 500 fell 1.5 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped more than two per cent.

Shares of all “Magnificent Seven” megacaps declined except Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc., with Amazon.com Inc., Nvidia Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. sliding more than three per cent.

Traders priced just over a 50 per cent chance the Fed will deliver a quarter-point reduction at its December meeting, down from 80 per cent earlier this week.

Bets on cuts were pared after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Thursday that the central bank may take its time easing policy.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Friday a December cut remained on the table, emphasising the central bank’s decision will be guided by incoming data.

