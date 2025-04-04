US Stock Market Plunges After Trump’s Tariff Announcement As Canada, UK Retaliate

Share

Financial markets around the world are reeling yesterday following President Donald Trump’s latest and most severe volley of tariffs, and the US stock market may be taking the worst of it.

The S&P 500 was down 3.3% in early trading, worse than the drops for other major stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,160 points, or 2.7%, as of 9:32 a.m.

Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 4.5% lower. Little was spared as fear flared globally about the potentially toxic mix of higher inflation and weakening economic growth that tariffs can create.

Prices fell for everything from crude oil to Big Tech stocks to small companies that invest only in US real estate. Even gold, which has hit records recently as investors sought something safer to own, pulled lower. The value of the US dollar also slid against other currencies, including the euro and Canadian dollar, reports The Associated Press.

Investors worldwide knew Trump was going to announce a sweeping set of tariffs late Wednesday, and fears surrounding it had already earlier pulled the S&P 500 10% below its all-time high.

But Trump still managed to surprise them with “the worst case scenario for tariffs,” according to Mary Ann Bartels, chief investment officer at Sanctuary Wealth.

In Canada, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced 25% tariffs on certain US vehicles Meanwhile, the UK has drawn up a 400-page list of US products it could hit with tariffs, in what is a toughening up of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s stance.

From tomorrow, all UK physical goods imported into the US will face a 10% tariff – other countries face higher rates, including EU goods at 20%.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called Trump’s tariffs a “major blow to the world economy” – while China, which faces a 54% rate, promises countermeasures.

