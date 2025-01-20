US Stock Jumps Amid Tech Unit Revival

Share

US stocks jumped on Friday amid a tech stock revival, as investors assessed a week of key data and earnings reports and eyed likely policy shifts under a Trump administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.9 per cent while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.2 per cent, coming off a losing day for the major gauges.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) put on 1.7 per cent as Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) shares nudged back into the green.

Markets have turned upbeat as investors take stock of recent days’ big bank earnings and inflation readings, which have resuscitated bets on interest-rate cuts.

Stocks are on track for big weekly wins after a major rally on Wednesday, while the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) pulled back to trade around 4.6 per cent on Friday. Housing starts climbed faster than forecast in December, and US industrial production outstripped estimates.

The data out Friday added to a picture of strength in the US economy, buoying rate optimism.

Meanwhile, techs were staging a comeback, with Apple (AAPL) stock up 0.7 per cent in afternoon trading after booking its worst loss since August.

Chipmakers such as Micron (MU) joined Nvidia in making gains, while Coinbase (COIN) was among crypto-linked names getting a boost as bitcoin (BTC-USD) continued its advance above $100,000.

