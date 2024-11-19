US Steps Up Hezbollah-Israel Ceasefire Efforts

Share

Efforts for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified, with a US envoy expected to return to Lebanon for talks over a possible deal, amid an escalation of Israel’s air attacks across the country.

The intensification in the past week, which has killed dozens of people in Lebanon, appears aimed at putting pressure on both Hezbollah and the Lebanese government to accept an agreement to put an end to more than a year of conflict.

The draft was delivered last week by the US ambassador to Lebanon to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who has been backed by Hezbollah to negotiate, reports the BBC.

Details remained unclear but in an apparent sign of progress, Amos Hochstein, who has led the Biden administration’s diplomatic efforts, was expected to return to Beirut today.

Israel has stepped up its air attacks on Lebanon’s south, where it is also conducting a ground invasion, the eastern Bekaa Valley and Beirut. In the capital, it has carried out multiple strikes on the southern suburbs, known as Dahieh, where Hezbollah is based.

