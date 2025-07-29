US State Of Georgia Awards Gospel Musician, Lilian Nneji, Honorary Citizenship

The United States of Georgia has awarded gospel musician, Lilian Nneji, with honorary citizenship.

The award which was presented to her during her Lilian Nneji Live in Concert Program in Lagos was signed by the State of Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

The honorary citizenship award letter which was seen by New Telegraph yesterday reads: “I Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State for the State of Georgia do hereby proclaim Nneji Lilian Nneka as an Honorary Georgia Citizen. “May this outstanding citizen be afforded every courtesy as a goodwill ambassador from Georgia in her travels to other States, nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever she may hereafter travel or reside.

Thank you for your service to our State.” While reacting to the award in a statement on Monday, Nneji said: “God has honoured me, Proverbs 22:29 seest thou a man diligent in his business, he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.