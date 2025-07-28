‎‎The award which was presented to her during her Lilian Nneji Live in Concert Program in Lagos was signed by the State of Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.

‎‎The honorary citizenship award letter which was seen by New Telegraph on Monday reads: “I Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State for the State of Georgia do hereby proclaim Nneji Lilian Nneka as an Honorary Georgia Citizen”

‎ “May this outstanding citizen be afforded every courtesy as a goodwill ambassador from Georgia in her travels to other States, nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever she may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our State.”‎

‎While reacting to the award in a statement on Monday, Nneji said: “God has honoured me, Proverbs 22:29 seest thou a man diligent in his business, he shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men. I am simply grateful to God for releasing his grace and mercy upon me.”‎

‎According to her the award tells her that God will not stop at His rewards as she diligently do His work all over the world, every future doors will now open for me effortlessly.

‎‎”Nneji was not the only one who got award during the concert, some of her band members also got Cash awards from her as her appreciation for their commitment and sacrifice to her ministry, according to the statement.

‎‎While some got the prize of N3 million, some Got N2 million while some got N1 million.

‎‎According to the statement, the concert had in attendance so many gospel ministers and musicians.