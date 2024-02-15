US Spends $1.5m Preserving Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage

The United States (US) government, through its Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), has provided $1.5m for fourteen (14) projects across 21 states of Nigeria in the last twenty-three years.

Charge ‘ de’ Affaires of the US Mission in Nigeria, David Greene, disclosed this on Thursday at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the latest of the projects.

The agreement followed the award of a grant to the International Council on Monuments and Sites in Nigeria (ICOMOS-Nigeria) for the purpose of documentation, conservation and improvement of the Sukur UNESCO World Heritage Site in Adamawa State.

Greene, who is also the Acting United States Ambassador to Nigeria, said the grant would help protect a traditional cultural heritage that is under terrorist attacks, insecurity and the threat of extinction in the Sukur community.

“It will also provide technical assistance to revive threatened traditional crafts, build and strengthen relationships with local and international partners and address the security, economic and social stability of the Sukur community, which has been impacted by Boko Haram.

” By reviving traditional crafts and promoting tourism, the project contributes to economic growth and the development of Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries.

The preservation and enhancement of the Sukur cultural heritage will increase its tourist appeal, attracting both national and international visitors. By addressing damage, deterioration and infrastructure needs, the project paves the way for a vibrant outdoor cultural space, aiding Sukur in recovering from the impacts of Boko Haram insurgency and the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Those who signed the MoU included the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hanatu Musawa; the theVice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof Kabiru Bala; Mr Salisu Mohammed Lawal, representing Dr DeWayne Frazier, the President of the American University of Nigeria ( AUN) and Dr Oluwatoyin Sogbesan, the President of ICOMOS-Nigeria.

Greene expressed delight that the US in collaboration with her local partners, have been able to preserve culturally significant art, sites and other heritage items in Nigeria. He recalled that in 2020, the AFCP awarded the US non-profit organisation CyArk, a $125,000 grant to digitally survey and document the Busanyin Shrine within the Osun Oshogbo Sacred Grove.

According to the envoy, that effort created a digital record of the shrine to use in planning future projects and preservation initiatives while providing training in digital tools and cultural heritage management for local professionals.

In 2021, the United States and Nigeria signed the Bilateral Cultural Property Agreement which enabled both countries to intensify joint efforts to identify, intercept and repatriate looted cultural property and other heritage works.

“These efforts paved the way for the official transfer of twenty-two (22) Benin Bronzes back to Nigeria in 2022. Since then, a total of sixty-three (63)Benin Bronzes have been successfully repatriated to Nigeria.