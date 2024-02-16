US Signs Cultural Heritage Preservation With FG

The United States (US) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria to preserve Sukur’s cultural heritage in Adamawa State. The United States through the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) provided $1.5m for 14 projects in 21 states in the past 23 years. The Chargé d’Affaires of the United States’ Mission in Nigeria, David Greene, said this yesterday during the signing of the MoU for the latest of the projects.

The agreement followed the award of a grant to the International Council on Monuments and Sites in Nigeria (ICOMOS-Nigeria) for the documentation, conservation and improvement of the Sukur UNESCO World Heritage Site in Adamawa State. The acting said the grant would help protect a traditional cultural heritage that is under terror attacks, insecurity and the threat of extinction in the Sukur community.

He said: “It will also provide technical assistance to revive threatened traditional crafts, build and strengthen relationships with local and international partners and address the security, economic and social stability of the Sukur community, which has been impacted by Boko Haram. “By reviving traditional crafts and promoting tourism, the project contributes to economic growth and the development of Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries.

“The preservation and enhancement of the Sukur cultural heritage will increase its tourist appeal, attracting both national and international visitors. By addressing damage, deterioration and infrastructure needs, the project paves the way for a vibrant outdoor cultural space, aiding Sukur in recovering from the impacts of Boko Haram insurgency and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Those who signed the MoU were the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy Hanatu Musawa; the Ahmadu Bello University (Abu) Zaria Vice Chancellor Kabiru Bala; Salisu Lawal, representing the American University of Nigeria (AUN) President, DeWayne Frazier, and Dr Oluwatoyin Sogbesan, the President of ICOMOS-Nigeria. Greene expressed delight that the US in collaboration with her local partners, have been able to preserve culturally significant art, sites and other heritage items in Nigeria.

He said in 2020, the AFCP awarded the US non-profit organisation CyArk a $125,000 grant to digitally survey and document the Busanyin Shrine within the Osun Osogbo Sacred Grove. According to the envoy, that effort created a digital record of the shrine to use in planning future projects and preservation initiatives while providing training in digital tools and cultural heritage management for local professionals.