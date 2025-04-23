US Sets Tariffs Of Up To 3,521% On S’East Asia Solar Panels

Share

The US Commerce Department has announced plans to impose tariffs of up to 3,521 per cent on imports of solar panels from four South East Asian countries.

It comes after an investigation that began a year ago when several major solar equipment producers asked then-President Joe Biden administration to protect their US operations.

The proposed levies – targeting companies in Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – are in response to allegations of subsidies from China and the dumping of unfairly cheap products in the US market, reports the BBC.

A separate US government agency, the International Trade Commission, is due to reach a final decision on the new tariffs in June.

Share