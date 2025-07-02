US Senate Republicans Narrowly Pass Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful’ Bill

After hours of stalemate, Republicans in the US Senate have narrowly passed Donald Trump’s mega-bill on tax and spending, meaning the proposed legislation has cleared one of its key hurdles.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed with Vice President JD Vance casting a tie-breaking vote after more than 24 hours of debate. It now heads back to the House, or lower chamber, where it still faces more opposition. An earlier version was cleared by House Republicans by a single-vote margin.

Trump had given the Republican-controlled Congress a deadline of July 4 to send him a final version of the bill to sign into law, reports the BBC.

But disputes over the deficit, social programmes and spending levels could create delays, with the president conceding on Tuesday morning it would be “very hard” to meet that deadline.