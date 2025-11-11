US Senate Passes Deal Aimed At Ending Govt Shutdown

A deal aimed at ending the US government shutdown has passed the Senate, paving the way for the record breaking impasse to be broken. After a weekend of negotiations in Washington, a minority of Democrats joined with Republicans and voted in favour of an agreement.

The vote is a procedural first step towards passing a compromise to fund the government since it ran out of money October 1.

It will need to clear several more hurdles – including a vote from the House of Representatives – before federal employees and services return, but it is the first serious sign of progress after 40 days of deadlock, reports the BBC.

The current shutdown is the longest on record in the US, and until this weekend it appeared that Republican and Democratic lawmakers were locked in a stalemate.