Share

The United State’s Senate on Thursday confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee, John Ratcliffe, as the new Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Prior to his confirmation, Ratcliffe is a former House of Representatives member who previously served as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) during Trump’s first term, secured a bipartisan vote of 74-25.

Notably, 20 Democrats and one independent joined the Republicans in supporting the nomination.

The Republican-led Senate has prioritized the swift confirmation of Trump’s top administration nominees, particularly within the national security sector.

READ ALSO:

Earlier this week, former Republican Senator Marco Rubio was confirmed as Secretary of State, and on Friday, the Senate is scheduled to vote on Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News personality nominated for Secretary of Defense.

Additionally, a hearing for former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, nominated to return as Director of National Intelligence, is set for January 30.

During his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe faced rigorous questioning from the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He addressed concerns about his independence and whether he would dismiss employees based on political views.

Ratcliffe assured the committee he would not engage in such practices, emphasizing his commitment to impartiality and transparency.

The committee endorsed him with a 14-3 vote, advancing his nomination to the full Senate.

As the CIA director, Ratcliffe has pledged to strengthen U.S. intelligence capabilities, counter threats from Russia and China, and investigate cases of “Havana Syndrome,” a mysterious ailment impacting U.S. personnel abroad.

He also committed to advancing the country’s offensive cyber tools to protect national security.

Ratcliffe previously served as DNI from May 2020 until January 2021, during Trump’s first term.

His confirmation marks another step in Trump’s effort to solidify his national security team early in his administration’s second term.

Share

Please follow and like us: