US Senate Begins Debate On Trump’s Spending Bill

On Sunday, the United States (US) Senators debated about President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful” spending bill, a hugely divisive proposal that would deliver key parts of the US President’s domestic agenda while making massive cuts to social welfare programs.

With this proposal, President Trump is hoping to seal his legacy with the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which would extend his expiring first-term tax cuts at a cost of $4.5 trillion and beef up border security.

The Senate formally opened debate on the bill on Saturday, June 28, after Republican holdouts delayed what should have been a procedural vote, drawing Trump’s ire on social media.

Senators narrowly passed the motion to begin debate, 51-49, hours after the vote was first called, with Vice President JD Vance joining negotiations with holdouts from his party.

Ultimately, two Republican senators joined 47 Democrats in voting “nay” on opening debate.

But Republicans eyeing the 2026 midterm congressional elections are divided over the package, which would strip health care from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3 trillion to the country’s debt.

Trump has pushed his party to get the bill passed and on his desk for him to sign into law by July 4, the United States’ Independence Day.