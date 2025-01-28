US Senate Approves Scott Bessent As Trump’s Treasury Chief

Share

In a dramatic twist on Monday, the United States (US) Senate approved the appointment of billionaire Hedge Fund Manager, Scott Bessent to become the American Treasury Secretary.

New Telegraph reports that this new development will place Bessent at the forefront of implementing President Donald Trump’s economic agenda.

Bessent who cleared a confirmation vote with a comfortable margin of 68-29, with bipartisan support will have a hand in the administration’s tax policies and its budget, confronting the debt limit and steering plans that could lead to fresh tariffs

The Hedge Fund boss, a Wall Street veteran who was born and raised in South Carolina, has defended Trump’s tax-cutting and tariff proposals while urging efforts to secure supply chains and the dollar’s global status.

READ ALSO

According to Bessent, he would back tougher sanctions on Russian oil majors as a way to end the war in Ukraine while signalling a hawkish approach on China.

Trump returned to the White House this month vowing lower taxes to aid Americans squeezed by high costs of living, and tariffs to pressure other countries to align on US concerns.

The president has warned of tariffs on allies and adversaries including major trading partners Mexico and Canada on February 1

Now all eyes are on how his Treasury chief walks the line between supporting these efforts and avoiding tensions that may roil the world economy.

Share

Please follow and like us: