US Seeks To Expand Bilateral Trade, Investment With Abia 

The United States of America (USA) on Wednesday expressed interest in expanding trade and investment relationships with Abia State and Nigeria in general.

Speaking when he led a delegation of the US Consulate Political and Economic Section Chief, Mike Ervin, explained that the Consulate’s mission included seeking ways to expand bilateral trade and investment for the mutual prosperity of the two countries.

He said the Consulate’s mandate of operation was the 17 Southern States of Nigeria, including Abia State.

“As you know in the US consulate in Lagos, we cover the 17 southern states and our top job more than any other, is to seek ways to expand bilateral trade and investment and expand shared prosperity between our people.

“Our people share a long history of partnership and that was highlighted by the visit of our Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkin, in Nigeria a couple of weeks ago, where he spoke very eloquently and strongly on the significance and importance of US- NIGERIA bilateral relationship and our desire is to seek ways of expanding that relationship to build prosperity for our people,” he said.

He thanked Governor Otti for opening the doors of Abia State to them to talk about ways they can find opportunities to build shared prosperity for their people.

Responding, Governor Alex Otti, called for support from the United States Consulate in promoting trade, investment and other areas of economic interest in Abia State.

The Governor highlighted a number of challenges confronting the State, especially the business sector, including access to finance, power and logistics support in the area of the digital economy among others.

Governor Otti however, disclosed that the issue of power supply in Aba would soon be over following the commissioning of the Geometric power plant which would be performed by the President next Monday.

The Governor stated that Abia prides itself as a major trading and industrial hub in Nigeria, noting that Aba has over 50,000 shoe manufacturers and is also very strong in fabrics and garment production.

He regretted that the State has suffered setbacks in the past due to infrastructural decay, noting that many businesses that hitherto relocated from Aba to other states are gradually returning back to Aba as his administration has in the last 8 months fixed many roads in the state, especially in Aba, the commercial hub of the State.

“In the past, we have suffered quite some back because of infrastructural decay, you really can not do much when infrastructure is not there, that is why when we came we started pursuing the rejuvenation and rehabilitation of infrastructure in particular, roads, drainages, not forgetting security and in the last 8 months we have been able to fix many many roads in Aba which is also the industrial and trading hub of Abia state.

“You can come in as United States to assist us if we solve the power problem, then there’s another problem which is access to finance and these days of expensive dollars people are running away from foreign currency funding, but I believe we can sit down and think out process whereby, even if it is for government to provide a guarantee and help against fluctuations in the foreign currency price so that our people can be sure of support that they can pay back” Governor Otti said.