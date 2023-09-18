US Seeks Help To Find F-35 Fighter Jets

The US military is asking for public assistance to locate an F-35 fighter jet whose pilot ejected from the aircraft.
The plane disappeared on Sunday afternoon while flying over South Carolina.
The pilot, who has not been named, ejected and parachuted safely. He is in a stable condition in hospital.
It is not yet clear what happened, but officials said the aircraft was involved in a “mishap”.
They said they were focusing their search for the F-35B Lightning II jet around two lakes north of the city of Charleston.
Based on the jet’s last known location the searches of Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion are being carried out with federal aviation regulators.
Joint Base Charleston posted its appeal for help on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35,” it said.
“The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues.”
It encouraged anyone with information that could help its recovery teams to contact its operations centre.
The Marine Corps said in a statement to the BBC its knowledge of the incident was “limited” at the moment, it was still trying to gather more information.
A second F-35 jet thought to be flying at the same time returned safely to the base in Charleston, military spokeswoman Maj Melanie Salinas told the Associated Press.
It is made by Lockheed Martin and is thought to cost around 80 million Dollars, and is one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets.
In 2018, the US military temporarily grounded its entire fleet of F-35 fighter jets after a crash in South Carolina.