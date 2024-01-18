US Secretary Of State To Visit Nigeria Next Week

…Touches three other African Countries

The United States government has reaffirmed its sustained commitment to high-level and useful engagement with Africa.

It is on this note that the United State (US)’s Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken is due to arrive in the African continent next week.

He will be visiting three other African countries of Cabo Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, and Angola between January 21st to 26th, 2024.

As contained in the statement released by the US office’s spokesperson for the United States Department of State and the U.S. Government’s Foreign Policies, signed by Mr. Matthew Miller, and made available to our Correspondent,

“throughout the trip, the Secretary will highlight how the United States has accelerated the U.S.-Africa partnership since the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, including in areas such as climate, food, and health security.

The top US Government functionary will also emphasise the future-focused economic partnership of the United States, in the bid to see how its investments in infrastructure in Africa can boost two-way trade, create jobs at home and on the continent, and help Africa compete in the global marketplace.

“Additionally, the Secretary will advance security partnerships based on shared values such as respect for human rights, promotion of democracy, and expansion of the rule of law.

“He will reaffirm U.S. commitment to our coastal West African partners through the Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, U.S. partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address regional challenges, and U.S. efforts to support African leadership in de-escalating tensions and adopting diplomatic solutions to the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.” The statement read.